Wales Is Going to the World Cup, Plus Some What-Ifs ...

Musa and Ryan chat about Wales making it to their first World Cup in 64 years following a 1-0 win over Ukraine in another emotional encounter (02:09). They discuss the game and the surrounding context for both sides and nations before moving on to a bunch of what-ifs. First up: What if Aston Villa had been taken over instead of Manchester City in 2008 (19:18)? Then, what if Paul Pogba had joined Real Madrid instead of Manchester United in 2016 (44:52), and what if Brazil had won the 1982 World Cup (54:08)?
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
