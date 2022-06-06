 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Do You Believe in Conspiracies?

Jason also discusses how the White Sox bounced back after a bad series against the Blue Jays, and the handful of Rays players who decided not to wear rainbow logo patches on their jerseys for Pride Night

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


The Full Go returns with Jason asking what’s the craziest thing you believe to be true (04:51), and the correlation between Rihanna and the Cubs (09:43). After taking the series against the Rays, Jason discusses how the White Sox bounced back after a bad series against the Blue Jays, and the handful of Rays players who decided not to wear rainbow logo patches on their jerseys for Pride Night (18:21). In Outside the Chi, Jason discusses what he saw in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and his appreciation of Steph Curry (32:15). Lastly, the one reason why Justin Fields’s deep ball doesn’t matter (45:45).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Why Travel Anywhere?

Plus, talking the lunacy of restaurant week, the Balthazar equation, and traveling vs. sightseeing

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Surgery Is the New Sex: The Gross Thrills of ‘Crimes of the Future’

David Cronenberg isn’t necessarily doing anything new in his latest film, but one benefit of a decades-long obsession with portraying pleasure and pain is that he’s gotten very good at it

By Noah Gittell

What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘Ms. Marvel’

Before Marvel’s next small-screen origin story starts on Disney+ on Wednesday, catch up with Kamala Khan’s comics history and delve into the significance of her MCU debut

By Daniel Chin

The Warriors Strike Back and Kyrie Destinations With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Russillo react to Golden State’s Game 2 victory before addressing the rumors of Phil Knight buying the Trail Blazers

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

WWE Hell in a Cell Post-Game Show

Plus, debating who will be the next superstar to get an opportunity to move into the main event picture

By David Shoemaker, Evan Mack, and 1 more

Rangers Fall in Final Minute, Mets Split in L.A., and Yankees Walk Off

Plus, Joel Sherman on New York’s baseball success

By John Jastremski