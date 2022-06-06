Do You Believe in Conspiracies?



The Full Go returns with Jason asking what’s the craziest thing you believe to be true (04:51), and the correlation between Rihanna and the Cubs (09:43). After taking the series against the Rays, Jason discusses how the White Sox bounced back after a bad series against the Blue Jays, and the handful of Rays players who decided not to wear rainbow logo patches on their jerseys for Pride Night (18:21). In Outside the Chi, Jason discusses what he saw in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and his appreciation of Steph Curry (32:15). Lastly, the one reason why Justin Fields’s deep ball doesn’t matter (45:45).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

