Why Travel Anywhere?

Plus, talking the lunacy of restaurant week, the Balthazar equation, and traveling vs. sightseeing

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
With a trip to Italy on the horizon, Dave’s wondering what it is we’re looking for when we fly halfway around the world—and Noelle and Chris are here to help him find some answers. Also on the itinerary: Clark Griswold, the lunacy of restaurant week, meeting at the painting next to the clock under the bridge, Noelle à Bordeaux, dodging the guided-tour junket, the Balthazar equation, traveling vs. sightseeing, the power of not knowing anything, backfilling the minibar, and Dave’s baggage strategy.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

