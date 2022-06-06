Why Travel Anywhere?



With a trip to Italy on the horizon, Dave’s wondering what it is we’re looking for when we fly halfway around the world—and Noelle and Chris are here to help him find some answers. Also on the itinerary: Clark Griswold, the lunacy of restaurant week, meeting at the painting next to the clock under the bridge, Noelle à Bordeaux, dodging the guided-tour junket, the Balthazar equation, traveling vs. sightseeing, the power of not knowing anything, backfilling the minibar, and Dave’s baggage strategy.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

