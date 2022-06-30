 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna discuss the themes in the Disney+ series ‘Ms. Marvel’

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Mal and Joanna team up and dive deep into the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with Mal giving her perspective and thoughts on the show up to this point (6:54). Then, they discuss the theme of Kamala being torn between two worlds (14:00). They wrap up with pointing out some Easter eggs, and answering some listener questions (1:08:30).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

