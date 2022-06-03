Strawberries Linked to Hepatitis, a Hot Dog Truck’s Crash, and Tasting Hot Ones Pringles

This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the climate protest that saw the Mona Lisa smeared with cake, Taiwanese diners who could be stuck with the name “Salmon,” and why Harry Styles would release a song titled “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” despite not liking sushi rolls. Finally, this week’s taste test features a collaboration between Hot Ones and Pringles to see whether Juliet and Jacoby can handle the heat.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
