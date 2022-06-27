 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recent Goldin Sales and Topps Chrome Check-in, Plus Jason Flynn on F1 and Soccer

Mike and Jesse also answer some mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin the show by reviewing the sales of recent Goldin auctions (2:00), including the Triple Logoman, and look at how past Topps Chrome cards have fared (10:00). Then, they welcome in Soccer Cards United’s Jason Flynn to discuss the value of F1 cards (12:00), when to buy World Cup cards (26:00), and more. They close the show by answering your mailbag questions (46:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

