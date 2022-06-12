 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Finals Game 5 Betting Preview

JJ, House, and Raheem talk series MVP odds and whether Jayson Tatum will turn things around

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Steve Ceruti
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


JJ, House and Raheem, a.k.a East Coast Bias, return to run through the numbers and find the best bets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals (1:00). They discuss the Warriors again being the favorites (6:00), wonder if Jayson Tatum will turn things around (14:00), and build a 3-leg same-game parlay (17:00). They close the show with a quick discussion on the current MVP odds (20:00) and share their opinions on where the value lies.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

