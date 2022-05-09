Steakhouses, Dishwashers, and Keeping Up With the Late-Night Coffee Drinkers

The MOIF team reconvenes to review the Required Eating challenges handed down last week—and what was meant to be a finale turns into more of a cliffhanger. But then, Dave, Chris, and Noelle dust themselves off and dive into: celebrity hotel-room cooking, Dave’s Batman rankings, a disappointing shrimp cocktail, bacon-to-lettuce ratios, when to wake up, dreams of hyperefficiency, the Michael Pollan effect, feeling like a Quaker, taking a rocket ship to Hell for 20 minutes, Dave’s grade in Friendship 102, and the old bait-and-switch.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS