UFC 274 Recap: Oliveira Silences the Haters, Esparza Wins a Snoozer, Chandler’s Vicious K.O., and the Lightweight Title Picture

The guys discuss Charles Oliveira’s crazy 11-fight win streak and the weird co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 274: Oliveira v Gaethje Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll take to Spotify Live immediately following Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Justin Gaethje. The guys discuss Oliveira’s crazy 11-fight win streak, if his mishap on the scale really should have led to the stripping of his belt, and where the lightweight title picture goes from here. Then, the guys get into the weird co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza and whether the judges got the score right (28:54). Plus, 3PAC talk about Michael Chandler’s Knockout of the Year candidate over Tony Ferguson (44:34) and if Conor McGregor really could walk back into the lightweight title picture when he returns from his injury.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

