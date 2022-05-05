 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carlos Rodón’s Long Journey Back to Being an Ace

Plus, Ryan talks about the torrid start for both New York baseball teams and how sharp the rest of MLB has looked despite the lockout

By Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia
San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images


Ryan opens this week by talking about the torrid start for both New York baseball teams, as well as how sharp the rest of MLB has looked despite the lockout (1:00). Then, CC and guest cohost Adam Jones are joined by Giants starter Carlos Rodón to discuss his career thus far—from being a top-three pick to being knocked off course by injuries to becoming a dominant top-end starter in the big leagues (11:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Guests: Adam Jones and Carlos Rodón
Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In R2C2

The Latest

Power Ranking the Rookie Fantasy Players for 2022

The guys are back to discuss their top 10 first-year players for the upcoming fantasy football season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Ozark’ Series Finale Breakdown

Joanna and Van discuss the main characters’ fates and reflect on the series as a whole

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Biscuits, Brisket, and Big Pizza Energy With Bryan Ford

Plus, talking Jamaican food, heirloom Hot Pockets, and former NBA player Brian Scalabrine

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Fine Line’ | Every Single Album: Harry Styles

Nora and Nathan talk about the breakup that influenced this album and more

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

The Biggest Challenge for ‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champions? Talking About Themselves.

Mattea Roach is the latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champ to rattle off a long and impressive winning streak. But her success has an unintended side effect: She’s running out of personal fun facts to share after the first commercial break.

By Claire McNear

‘The Staircase’ Explores a New, Meta Dimension of the True Crime Boom

The HBO Max drama poses questions beyond its central murder mystery as the documentary and media storm it’s based on becomes the story itself

By Alison Herman