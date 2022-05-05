Carlos Rodón’s Long Journey Back to Being an Ace



Ryan opens this week by talking about the torrid start for both New York baseball teams, as well as how sharp the rest of MLB has looked despite the lockout (1:00). Then, CC and guest cohost Adam Jones are joined by Giants starter Carlos Rodón to discuss his career thus far—from being a top-three pick to being knocked off course by injuries to becoming a dominant top-end starter in the big leagues (11:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Guests: Adam Jones and Carlos Rodón

Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

