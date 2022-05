Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by reviewing Future’s latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, and discussing the ALL-CAPS Future era, the Drake influence, and where Future stands as a legacy millennial artist (1:30). They close by discussing Ranking of Kings (39:25).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

