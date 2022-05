(1:15) — RANGERS: JJ’s reaction to the Rangers’ loss in triple OT.

(4:17) — YANKEES: Behind Aaron Judge, the Yankees stretch their winning streak to 11.

(5:36) — METS: The Mets bounce back from their loss on Monday and win two on Tuesday.

(7:00) — CALLS: Listeners talk Rangers, Yankees, and Mets.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

