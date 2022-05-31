 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MJF vs. AEW, ‘Hell in a Cell’ Preview, and the Dipocryte!

Plus, full reaction to the rest of the AEW card, and a look ahead to this weekend’s WWE event

By Peter Rosenberg
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company


In another loaded episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin by complaining about Las Vegas. Then, they discuss rumors around MJF’s unhappiness with his AEW contract (14:38) and whether his shenanigans last week were a work or shoot. Plus, full reaction to the rest of the AEW card, a look ahead to this weekend’s WWE event (40:15), and of course, mailbag!

Want to join the guys LIVE for next week’s Cheap Heat podcast on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET? To do so, simply download the Spotify Live app and make sure to follow @RingerWrestling for all the latest updates.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

