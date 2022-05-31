MJF vs. AEW, ‘Hell in a Cell’ Preview, and the Dipocryte!



In another loaded episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin by complaining about Las Vegas. Then, they discuss rumors around MJF’s unhappiness with his AEW contract (14:38) and whether his shenanigans last week were a work or shoot. Plus, full reaction to the rest of the AEW card, a look ahead to this weekend’s WWE event (40:15), and of course, mailbag!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

