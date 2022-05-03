Liverpool Make It to Another Champions League Final

Musa and Ryan discuss Liverpool’s 3-2 win away at Villarreal, which—despite a first-half scare—was enough to send them through to a third Champions League final in five years (01:47). They then round up some other key games from Monday and Tuesday, including Fulham’s and Bournemouth’s automatic promotion back to the Premier League and Nottingham Forest narrowly missing out after an incredible season turnaround (24:46). Gladbach’s win over Leipzig means Freiburg’s Champions League qualification is in their own hands and Manchester United looked pretty good as they beat Brentford 3-0 at Old Trafford (31:13).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
