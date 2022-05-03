 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How Would the End of Roe v. Wade Change America?

Derek breaks down the ramifications of the reported Supreme Court leak

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


The Supreme Court is poised to end the era of Roe. In a leaked draft of a majority opinion, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed constitutional protections of abortion rights. What would happen to abortion rights in its absence? Which states would shutter their clinics? Which states might expand protections? How does the growth of nationwide access to abortion pills fit into all of this? And why was the draft leaked in the first place? This podcast answers all of those questions and more, with two guests: Melissa Murray is a professor of law at New York University, and Margot Sanger-Katz is a domestic correspondent for The New York Times.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Margot Sanger-Katz and Melissa Murray
Producer: Devon Manze



