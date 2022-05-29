 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Great Champions League Final on the Pitch, a Grim One Off It

Musa and Ryan praise Carlo Ancelotti and reflect on Real Madrid and Liverpool’s seasons

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images


In this episode, Musa and Ryan focus on Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool in the Champions League final. They begin with the troubling scenes that occurred outside the stadium before the game (06:01), before switching focus to what happened on the pitch (24:28). There’s praise for Carlo Ancelotti and reflection on both Real Madrid and Liverpool’s seasons, before rounding up a couple of other fixtures that took place prior to recording. Please note: this was recorded before the Championship Playoff and Copa de la Reina finals on Sunday.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Monaco Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and guest Tim Hauraney discuss the FIA’s response to the weather, Checo Perez’s win, and Red Bull and Ferrari’s strategy

By Kevin Clark

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episodes 4-6 Deep Dive

Jo and Mal discuss how the show deals with memories, Mike and Will’s relationship, and Hopper’s escape and potential return to Hawkins

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Instant Reactions to the ‘Ahsoka’ First Look and Extended ‘The Mandalorian’ Teaser. Plus: House of Midnight Live From Star Wars Celebration! 

The ‘Ringer-Verse’ crew conducts its very first live show from the Star War Celebration convention floor

By Mallory Rubin, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Bill Simmons on Podcasting, Writing, Doing TV, and Being a Fan

Plus, Bill’s favorite moments and what he sees next for media

By Bryan Curtis and Bill Simmons

Super Jimmy Thwarts Boston’s Finals Plans, with Kevin O’Connor and Ryen Russillo

Plus, will Heat Culture be on the rise if Miami wins on Sunday?

By Bill Simmons

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys speculate on where the show goes from here and what potential cameos may pop up

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more