A Great Champions League Final on the Pitch, a Grim One Off It



In this episode, Musa and Ryan focus on Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool in the Champions League final. They begin with the troubling scenes that occurred outside the stadium before the game (06:01), before switching focus to what happened on the pitch (24:28). There’s praise for Carlo Ancelotti and reflection on both Real Madrid and Liverpool’s seasons, before rounding up a couple of other fixtures that took place prior to recording. Please note: this was recorded before the Championship Playoff and Copa de la Reina finals on Sunday.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

