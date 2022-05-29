Instant Reactions to the ‘Ahsoka’ First Look and Extended ‘The Mandalorian’ Teaser. Plus: House of Midnight Live From Star Wars Celebration!

Mal, Charles, and Jomi chime in after the “Mandalorian+” panel from Star Wars Celebration with their thoughts on the very first, thrilling ‘Ashoka’ footage, including what it might mean for the cast. Then, they break down the new glimpses in the surprise ‘Mando’ Season 3 extended peak. Then, the Ringer-Verse crew conducts its very first live show from the convention floor to share their ‘Star Wars’ fandom origin stories, pitch some of their favorite ‘Star Wars’ dream projects, and play a game of “Obi-Wan vs.” (23:43)
Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts