The Heat Run Out of Options, Plus Looking Into the Mavs’ Future

Justin and Rob are joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the Boston Celtics winning Game 5 on the road and taking a 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat. They talk about adjustments Miami can make to come back in the series, and big-picture thoughts on the Heat’s roster. Then, they talk about the Mavericks keeping their season alive with a Game 4 win over the Warriors, if they can come back to win the series, and some team-building thoughts for next season (39:48).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
