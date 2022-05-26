 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Heat Run Out of Options, Plus Looking Into the Mavs’ Future

Justin, Rob, and JKM also talk about adjustments Miami can make to come back in the series, and give big-picture thoughts on the Heat and Mavs rosters

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and J. Kyle Mann
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Justin and Rob are joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the Boston Celtics winning Game 5 on the road and taking a 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat. They talk about adjustments Miami can make to come back in the series, and big-picture thoughts on the Heat’s roster. Then, they talk about the Mavericks keeping their season alive with a Game 4 win over the Warriors, if they can come back to win the series, and some team-building thoughts for next season (39:48).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

