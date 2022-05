West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is next up on the Fozcast! After an incredible Premier League season with West Ham, Jarrod sat down with the boys and discussed his aspirations for a place in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup, his incredible season, and the disappointment of losing the Europa League final with West Ham!

With never-before-told stories, this episode had it all! It’s fair to say this was one of Fozzy & Tom’s favorite episodes to date!

