A New Chi State of Mind

The Full Go returns as Jason gets you ready for the Yankees-White Sox series this weekend (01:54). ESPN Chicago’s White Sox pre- and post-game host Connor McKnight joins the show to discuss the latest with the team (08:50). They talk about what is going on with Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, the bullpen, and more. Next, Jason turns to NYNY host John Jastremski to discuss the big weekend series, parlay bets, and a Knicks offseason preview (39:04).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Connor McKnight and John Jastremski
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify