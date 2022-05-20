 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A New Chi State of Mind

Jason previews this weekend’s White Sox-Yankees series before talking NBA betting odds and the Knicks’ offseason plans with John Jastremski

By Jason Goff and John Jastremski
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason gets you ready for the Yankees-White Sox series this weekend (01:54). ESPN Chicago’s White Sox pre- and post-game host Connor McKnight joins the show to discuss the latest with the team (08:50). They talk about what is going on with Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, the bullpen, and more. Next, Jason turns to NYNY host John Jastremski to discuss the big weekend series, parlay bets, and a Knicks offseason preview (39:04).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Connor McKnight and John Jastremski
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

