9 Straight for the Yanks, and Another Big Weekend for the Mets



(01:25) — YANKEES: The Bombers win their 9th straight in Kansas City. Can they continue the streak against the Blue Jays?

(04:29) — METS: The Mets win another series, throw a no-hitter Friday, and the bats fly on Sunday.

(07:43) — DRAFT: JJ recaps how the Jets and Giants finished the final two days of the draft.

(10:09) — RANGERS: The Rangers begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. What do they need to win it all?

(17:16) — MIKE TANNEBAUM: The former Jets GM and current ESPN personality joins the show to recap the draft for the Jets and Giants, gems in the ‘22 draft, and how this helps both teams going into next season.

(29:37) — PAUL O’NEILL: Yankee legend Paul O’Neill talks about his career, the ‘90s Yankees, 2022 X-factors, and his book Swing and a Hit: Nine Innings of What Baseball Taught Me.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Paul O’Neill and Mike Tannenbaum

Producer: Stefan Anderson

