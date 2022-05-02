 clock menu more-arrow no yes

9 Straight for the Yanks, and Another Big Weekend for the Mets

Plus, an NFL draft recap with Mike Tannenbaum, and Paul O’Neill on his new book

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


(01:25) — YANKEES: The Bombers win their 9th straight in Kansas City. Can they continue the streak against the Blue Jays?
(04:29) — METS: The Mets win another series, throw a no-hitter Friday, and the bats fly on Sunday.
(07:43) — DRAFT: JJ recaps how the Jets and Giants finished the final two days of the draft.
(10:09) — RANGERS: The Rangers begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. What do they need to win it all?
(17:16) — MIKE TANNEBAUM: The former Jets GM and current ESPN personality joins the show to recap the draft for the Jets and Giants, gems in the ‘22 draft, and how this helps both teams going into next season.
(29:37) — PAUL O’NEILL: Yankee legend Paul O’Neill talks about his career, the ‘90s Yankees, 2022 X-factors, and his book Swing and a Hit: Nine Innings of What Baseball Taught Me.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Paul O’Neill and Mike Tannenbaum
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

