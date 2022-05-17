 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Previewing the Conference Finals, Bleak Future Suns, and Tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery

Verno and KOC debate who will step up alongside Jimmy Butler for the Heat and are in agreement that Luka Doncic will continue to go off in his series against the Warriors

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics is Tuesday night, so KOC and Verno preview the series between the top two teams in the East (02:15). The guys debate who will step up alongside Jimmy Butler for the Heat. Next, they discuss their disbelief about the Suns getting blown out in a Game 7 at home to the Mavs (28:03). What’s next for Phoenix? The guys are in agreement that Luka Doncic will continue to go off in his series against the Warriors (37:39). Lastly, they briefly go through Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery (57:50).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

