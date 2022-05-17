Previewing the Conference Finals, Bleak Future Suns, and Tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics is Tuesday night, so KOC and Verno preview the series between the top two teams in the East (02:15). The guys debate who will step up alongside Jimmy Butler for the Heat. Next, they discuss their disbelief about the Suns getting blown out in a Game 7 at home to the Mavs (28:03). What’s next for Phoenix? The guys are in agreement that Luka Doncic will continue to go off in his series against the Warriors (37:39). Lastly, they briefly go through Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery (57:50).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts