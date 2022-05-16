Two FA Cup Finals and the Premier League Goes Down to the Wire

Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga! They begin this week with the Women’s FA Cup final, in which Chelsea beat Man City 3-2 in extra time to secure the double (02:37). They then touch on some of the goings-on in the Premier League (20:08), before going back to Wembley for the Men’s FA Cup final, where Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lock up their second trophy of the season (31:07).
Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga
