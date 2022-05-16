 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Two FA Cup Finals and the Premier League Goes Down to the Wire

The hosts discuss Chelsea’s extra time win over Man City in the Women’s FA Cup final

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga! They begin this week with the Women’s FA Cup final, in which Chelsea beat Man City 3-2 in extra time to secure the double (02:37). They then touch on some of the goings-on in the Premier League (20:08), before going back to Wembley for the Men’s FA Cup final, where Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lock up their second trophy of the season (31:07).

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga

