Everything You Need to Know About ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

The Ringer’s writers and podcasters break down the reaction to songs like “We Cry Together” and “Auntie Diaries” and review the deeply complex project from Kendrick Lamar

Contributors: Ringer Staff

Kendrick Lamar released his much-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on May 13. The Ringer's writers and podcasters break down the reaction to songs like "We Cry Together" and "Auntie Diaries" and review the deeply complex project.

May 13, 2022, 2:40pm EDT