Everything You Need to Know About ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar released his much-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on May 13. The Ringer’s writers and podcasters break down the reaction to songs like “We Cry Together” and “Auntie Diaries” and review the deeply complex project.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 13, 2022, 2:40pm EDT
May 13, 2022, 2:40pm EDT
-
May 16
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Is As Messy and Complicated As the Man Who Made It
Kendrick’s new record is a rumination on trauma, accountability, and even cancel culture, but it’s not a new direction for him—it’s who he’s always been
-
May 13
Kendrick Lamar ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Instant Reactions
Charles and guest Logan Murdock also bring on producer Devon Renaldo to discuss the song "Auntie Diaries"
-
May 13
The Kendrick Lamar ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Exit Survey
Kendrick Lamar has returned with his first studio album in five years. What are the standout songs of ‘Mr. Morale’? Where does it rank in his all-time discography? And does King Kendrick sit on the throne as the best rapper alive? Let’s discuss.