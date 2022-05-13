Giants Legend Phil Simms Plus Ranking the Best Jets and Giants Games Next Season



(03:33) — JETS/GIANTS: JJ ranks the three best Jets and Giants games next season after the NFL schedule release.

(09:00) — RANGERS: They’re not dead yet! How the Rangers can force a Game 7 at the Garden.

(10:36) — YANKEES/METS: Yankees look like a complete team in an impressive win over the White Sox, plus the Mets win another series.

(18:50) — PHIL SIMMS: Super Bowl champion and Giants legend chats with JJ about Tom Brady’s future as a TV analyst, the state of the Giants, and how he feels about Zach Wilson.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Phil Simms

Producer: Stefan Anderson and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify