Giants Legend Phil Simms Plus Ranking the Best Jets and Giants Games Next Season

Plus, they’re not dead yet! How the Rangers can force a Game 7 at the Garden.

By John Jastremski
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


(03:33) — JETS/GIANTS: JJ ranks the three best Jets and Giants games next season after the NFL schedule release.

(09:00) — RANGERS: They’re not dead yet! How the Rangers can force a Game 7 at the Garden.

(10:36) — YANKEES/METS: Yankees look like a complete team in an impressive win over the White Sox, plus the Mets win another series.

(18:50) — PHIL SIMMS: Super Bowl champion and Giants legend chats with JJ about Tom Brady’s future as a TV analyst, the state of the Giants, and how he feels about Zach Wilson.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Phil Simms
Producer: Stefan Anderson and Jessie Lopez

