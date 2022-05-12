 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Unreasonable and Radical Ideas With Lucas Mann

Dave and Chris talk to Acre Venture Partners cofounder Lucas Mann about how a future-focused VC firm engages with the tough-to-change worlds of food and agriculture

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
China Xinjiang Cotton Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images


Dave and Chris call up Acre Venture Partners cofounder Lucas Mann to talk about how a future-focused VC firm engages with the tough-to-change worlds of food and agriculture—and about why Dave and Acre decided to work together. Plus: Patagonia vests, alternative protein, brilliant and world-changing people doing totally off-the-wall shit, getting a degree in Tibetan Buddhism, pork cocoons, 3D-printed fish grown in a car trunk, Slow Food, the sugar-industrial complex, the Island of Dr. Moreau, and a last-minute shark-tank pitch from Dave Chang.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Lucas Mann
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

