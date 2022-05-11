 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chloe Kelly on the FA Cup Final and Returning From Injury, Plus Calum Jacobs Talks ‘A New Formation’

Plus, Ian and Flo Lloyd-Hughes chat about Vivianne Miedema’s new Arsenal deal and the final day of the Barclays WSL season

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Women - Barclays FA Women’s Super League Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Manchester City and England forward Chloe Kelly. Before that, Flo and Ian chat about Vivianne Miedema’s new Arsenal deal, and the final day of the Barclays WSL season (01:19). Then, Chloe joins them to chat about her recent return from a long-term injury, this Saturday’s Women’s FA Cup Final, securing Champions League qualification, and more (10:31). In Part 2, Ryan Hunn joins Ian to chat to Calum Jacobs, the editor of the book A New Formation: How Black Footballers Shaped the Modern Game, which features essays from Musa Okwonga, Jeanette Kwakye, and many others (36:25).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Chloe Kelly, Ryan Hunn, and Calum Jacobs
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Paris Hilton’s Pardon Request, and Lindsay Lohan’s First Arrest

Amelia Wedemeyer and Alyssa Bereznak revisit these two events and talk about how they encapsulated celebrity in the aughts

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Alyssa Bereznak

The Heat Regain the Upper Hand by Unraveling the Sixers

Miami brought Philadelphia’s momentum to a screeching halt in Game 5, shutting down Joel Embiid and baffling their opponents on defense. Have the Heat found their blueprint to advance?

By Dan Devine

Phoenix Takes Charge, Brady’s TV Gig, and a Celts-Bucks Classic With Jonathan Tjarks, Bryan Curtis, and Chris Mannix

Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about why Boston’s Game 4 win was the most important of the Tatum-Brown era, some Lakers dysfunction, and Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol

By Bill Simmons, Jonathan Tjarks, and 1 more

The Anime Episode

Justin and Micah recap ‘Rankings of Kings’ and discuss their mutual joy of ‘Spy x Family’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

The Curious Case of “Whoomp! (There It Is)”

Do you remember the competing song "Whoot, There It Is" from the same time as Tag Team’s 1993 hit? Have you ever wondered what really happened there? So did we, so we dove deep.

By Rob Harvilla

The Best Fits for Remaining Free Agents

Nora, Steven, and Rodger also give their spiciest takes heading into the 2022 season

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more