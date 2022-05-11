Chloe Kelly on the FA Cup Final and Returning From Injury, Plus Calum Jacobs Talks ‘A New Formation’

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Manchester City and England forward Chloe Kelly. Before that, Flo and Ian chat about Vivianne Miedema’s new Arsenal deal, and the final day of the Barclays WSL season (01:19). Then, Chloe joins them to chat about her recent return from a long-term injury, this Saturday’s Women’s FA Cup Final, securing Champions League qualification, and more (10:31). In Part 2, Ryan Hunn joins Ian to chat to Calum Jacobs, the editor of the book A New Formation: How Black Footballers Shaped the Modern Game, which features essays from Musa Okwonga, Jeanette Kwakye, and many others (36:25).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Chloe Kelly, Ryan Hunn, and Calum Jacobs
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
