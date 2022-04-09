 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Can the Grizzlies Change Team-Building?

Chris and Seerat analyze how Memphis’s winning ways can inspire other teams and how smart drafting and trades helped it become such a potent team

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets Photo by Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Chris and Seerat start the pod by giving props to the Memphis Grizzlies and analyzing their amazing success this season as a small-market franchise. Next, they discuss how their winning ways could inspire other teams in the same situation (16:49) and detail how they were able to build such a potent team through smart drafting and trades (20:16). After the break, they debate which teams could be following their lead (25:28) and wrap up their conversation by speculating how owner Bob Para can make further improvements going into next season (38:00).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Producer: Chris Sutton

