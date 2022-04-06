 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bulls Back in the Playoffs, and Talking Beisbol With Clinton Yates

Jason also shares his thoughts on Lonzo Ball possibly shutting it down for the rest of the season

By Jason Goff
NBA: APR 05 Bucks at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Bulls fall to the Bucks yet again; however, in the loss Jason finds some appreciation for Giannis’s play (02:16). After five years of mediocrity the Bulls are back in the playoffs (10:20). ESPN’s own Clinton Yates stops by for a deep dive into baseball ahead of Opening Day (22:16). They dive into the Afro-Latino influence in MLB, which player will command a $500 million contract, pitch counts, and more. Jason also shares his thoughts on Lonzo Ball possibly shutting it down for the rest of the season (53:08).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Clinton Yates
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

