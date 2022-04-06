Bulls Back in the Playoffs, and Talking Beisbol With Clinton Yates



The Bulls fall to the Bucks yet again; however, in the loss Jason finds some appreciation for Giannis’s play (02:16). After five years of mediocrity the Bulls are back in the playoffs (10:20). ESPN’s own Clinton Yates stops by for a deep dive into baseball ahead of Opening Day (22:16). They dive into the Afro-Latino influence in MLB, which player will command a $500 million contract, pitch counts, and more. Jason also shares his thoughts on Lonzo Ball possibly shutting it down for the rest of the season (53:08).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Clinton Yates

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Jessie Lopez

