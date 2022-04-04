‘Morbius’ Analysis



The House of Midnight assembles to discuss the latest Sony Marvel film Morbius and what all the blood-sucking commotion is about (04:34). They break down some of what went right and what went wrong with the key characters (43:41). Then they take a look at what lies ahead in the film’s post-credits stingers (69:09).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts