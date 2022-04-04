 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Morbius’ Analysis

The crew gathers to discuss the latest Sony Marvel installment

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Sony Pictures


The House of Midnight assembles to discuss the latest Sony Marvel film Morbius and what all the blood-sucking commotion is about (04:34). They break down some of what went right and what went wrong with the key characters (43:41). Then they take a look at what lies ahead in the film’s post-credits stingers (69:09).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Founder TV Roundup: ‘The Dropout,’ ‘WeCrashed,’ and ‘Super Pumped’

Plus, how did ‘The Social Network’ influence the current crop of shows based on startups?

By Chris Ryan and Joanna Robinson

Covering ‘WrestleMania,’ ESPN Re-Signs the Insiders, and Tiger at the Masters

Bryan and David discuss how wrestling is covered and the upcoming golf tournament

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

How to Get into F1 and F1 Cards, Plus New Releases and Mailbag

Jason Flynn joins to talk all things Formula One

By Jesse Gibson

Jerrod Carmichael’s Breakout Weekend, ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ and ‘Winning Time’ With Charles Holmes

Chris and Charles discuss the comedian’s new special and ‘SNL’ appearance

By Chris Ryan and Charles Holmes

Winners and Losers of the 2022 Grammys

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to talk about his experience at the Grammy Awards

By Matthew Belloni

“25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era” Prologue: The Curtain Call

The Curtain Call was the unofficial kickoff of the Attitude Era, when four guys broke the unwritten rules of pro wrestling and changed the way we talk about the industry forever

By David Shoemaker