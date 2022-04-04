‘Morbius’ Analysis

The House of Midnight assembles to discuss the latest Sony Marvel film Morbius and what all the blood-sucking commotion is about (04:34). They break down some of what went right and what went wrong with the key characters (43:41). Then they take a look at what lies ahead in the film’s post-credits stingers (69:09).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
