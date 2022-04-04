 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Covering ‘WrestleMania,’ ESPN Re-Signs the Insiders, and Tiger at the Masters

Bryan and David discuss how wrestling is covered and the upcoming golf tournament

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images


Bryan and David are in Fort Worth, Texas, to break down WrestleMania 38. They talk about covering the event, the impact the sport has had on other forms of media, and discuss the art of wrestling (4:29). Later, they discuss the news that ESPN re-signed Adam Schefter and Woj, weigh in on the Tiger Woods tease ahead of the Masters, and touch on more sports reporting (33:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

