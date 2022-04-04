Covering ‘WrestleMania,’ ESPN Re-Signs the Insiders, and Tiger at the Masters



Bryan and David are in Fort Worth, Texas, to break down WrestleMania 38. They talk about covering the event, the impact the sport has had on other forms of media, and discuss the art of wrestling (4:29). Later, they discuss the news that ESPN re-signed Adam Schefter and Woj, weigh in on the Tiger Woods tease ahead of the Masters, and touch on more sports reporting (33:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

