Brentford! Plus Derby d’Italia and Pedri’s Presence

Musa and Ryan also touch on the other Premier League results and another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Musa and Ryan begin in the Premier League, where Brentford were brilliant in their 4-1 win at Chelsea, thanks in no small part to Christian Eriksen (4:56). They touch on the other Premier League results, another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic, the Derby d’Italia (20:28), Barcelona’s win over Sevilla thanks to a special Pedri goal (20:15), and some other key results from the weekend around Europe.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

