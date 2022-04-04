Brentford! Plus Derby d’Italia and Pedri’s Presence



Musa and Ryan begin in the Premier League, where Brentford were brilliant in their 4-1 win at Chelsea, thanks in no small part to Christian Eriksen (4:56). They touch on the other Premier League results, another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic, the Derby d’Italia (20:28), Barcelona’s win over Sevilla thanks to a special Pedri goal (20:15), and some other key results from the weekend around Europe.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

