Are the Bulls Just Not Good Enough, White Sox Weekend, and Honoring Broadcasting Icons Pat Foley and Diana Taurasi



The Full Go begins with Jason trying to explain to his young son why the family dog is wearing a diaper (03:10). Following another noncompetitive loss to the Miami Heat, it may be time to confront the realities that have been staring us in the face all season long: that the Bulls may just not be good enough (14:18). The White Sox and their general manager Rick Hahn had a busy weekend that started with trading Craig Kimbrel and ended with a significant injury to their starting rotation. Jason and Chris outline what should be a busy period for the team (29:56). Jason’s fiancée, psychologist and sex therapist Pia Holec, stops by the show to discuss what drives voyeuristic behavior (37:45). As voice of the Blackhawks Pat Foley prepares to hang up the headphones, Jason pays tribute to a Chicago icon and explains why Pat Foley will always be an important figure to him (45:32). As one broadcasting icon exits, a new legend enters and her name is Diana Taurasi (59:23).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify