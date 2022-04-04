Birthday Banquets, High-Speed Early-Bird Dinners, and Europe the Dave Chang Way

With a crab-or-prime-rib-driven 80th birthday party to plan, Dave, Chris, and Noelle set out to survey the Southern California seafood-banquet landscape, and attempt to chart the ideal parameters of a celebratory family meal. Also explored: Dave’s body falling apart, a real-life candy draft, whether Veggie Straws are vegetables, Brodard Chateau, Dave’s thoughts on Renaissance architecture, Noelle’s dinner at HaiDiLao, table-side cooking, and Recipe Club returning tomorrow!
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
