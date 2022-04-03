The Mental State of the Modern Superstar With Logan Murdock



Seerat is joined by The Ringer’s own Logan Murdock to analyze how NBA superstars like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry navigate criticism and media accessibility. Next, they use their favorite scenes from the HBO show Winning Time as a reference point to debate how great players from the past like Magic Johnson would’ve used social media to handle their public narrative and mental health.(19:53) They wrap up their conversation by examining the current state of Durant’s relationship with Kyrie Irving.(38:23)

Host: Seerat Sohi

Guest: Logan Murdock

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

