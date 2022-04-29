A Great Night for NY Football: NFL Draft Recap With Danny Heifetz and Joe Benigno



(01:37) — JETS: JJ recaps the Jets’ first-round picks and gives credit to Joe Douglas and Co. for being aggressive.

(04:24) — GIANTS: JJ grades the Giants’ first-round picks and expresses his love for Kayvon Thibodeaux.

(13:03) — YANKEES: The bats are heating up as the Yankees complete their second straight sweep.

(14:50) — METS: The Mets take two of three in St. Louis and fight for their respect while they’re at it.

(17:22) — JOE BENIGNO: The Great Joe B returns to New York, New York to evaluate the Jets’ and Giants’ picks.

(37:22) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s own joins to talk about how the much the Giants have improved with just two picks and how the Jets did it with three picks.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Danny Heifetz and Joe Benigno

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify