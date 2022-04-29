 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Great Night for NY Football: NFL Draft Recap With Danny Heifetz and Joe Benigno

How much did the Giants and Jets improve on draft night?

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


(01:37) — JETS: JJ recaps the Jets’ first-round picks and gives credit to Joe Douglas and Co. for being aggressive.

(04:24) — GIANTS: JJ grades the Giants’ first-round picks and expresses his love for Kayvon Thibodeaux.

(13:03) — YANKEES: The bats are heating up as the Yankees complete their second straight sweep.

(14:50) — METS: The Mets take two of three in St. Louis and fight for their respect while they’re at it.

(17:22) — JOE BENIGNO: The Great Joe B returns to New York, New York to evaluate the Jets’ and Giants’ picks.

(37:22) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s own joins to talk about how the much the Giants have improved with just two picks and how the Jets did it with three picks.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Danny Heifetz and Joe Benigno
Producer: Stefan Anderson

