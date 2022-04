Juliet Litman teams up with Callie Curry to discuss the first five episodes of the new season of Selling Sunset. They recap Chrishell and Jason’s new romance, chat about new agent Chelsea, and attempt to figure out the deal with real estate “developer” Micah.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

