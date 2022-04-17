 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nets Lose a Heartbreaker, Mets Win Another Series, and Yankees Bats Go Dry

Plus, Mike Renner on the 2022 draft class

By John Jastremski
(01:06) — NETS: Brooklyn lets Game 1 slip out of their hands on Tatum buzzer-beater. JJ reacts to the Sunday-evening thriller.
(07:13) — YANKEES: The Bombers fail to score runs and continue to slump at Camden Yards. What will it take for the offense to get out of the slump?
(13:15) — METS: The Mets are clicking on offense and pitchers have been lights-out. Can they continue their streak against the Giants?
(16:33) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Nets.
(32:11) — MIKE RENNER: PFF’s Mike Renner joins the show to preview the 2022 draft and discuss where the Giants and Jets should go with their four picks in the top 10.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

