Nets Lose a Heartbreaker, Mets Win Another Series, and Yankees Bats Go Dry



(01:06) — NETS: Brooklyn lets Game 1 slip out of their hands on Tatum buzzer-beater. JJ reacts to the Sunday-evening thriller.

(07:13) — YANKEES: The Bombers fail to score runs and continue to slump at Camden Yards. What will it take for the offense to get out of the slump?

(13:15) — METS: The Mets are clicking on offense and pitchers have been lights-out. Can they continue their streak against the Giants?

(16:33) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Nets.

(32:11) — MIKE RENNER: PFF’s Mike Renner joins the show to preview the 2022 draft and discuss where the Giants and Jets should go with their four picks in the top 10.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

