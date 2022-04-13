 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Let’s Hear It for the Boys

Danyel talks about the genius of Deniece Williams’s music and her timeless sound

By Danyel Smith
Getty Images


This is still your Black Girl Songbook, but this week we’re taking a page out of Deniece Williams’s book and Hearing It for the Boy — or in this case, The Boys. In this episode, Danyel Smith talks about the genius of Deniece Williams’s music and her timeless sound. Plus, story consultant Taj Rani joins Danyel in conversation about some of Danyel’s favorite male artists, their hits, and contributions to music.

Host: Danyel Smith
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Black Girl Songbook

The Latest

State of the Knicks With CP “The Fanchise”

Casey Powell joins to discuss RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and New York’s future

By Kevin O'Connor

Nets and Timberwolves Advance, Plus Title-Shot Power Rankings

Justin, Rob, and Wos break down the latest play-in drama and preview first-round playoff matchups

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Derek Carr’s Extension and Ultimate War Room Draft

Plus, discussion on a new Baker Mayfield interview and Tom Brady’s potential Miami Dolphins ownership

By Nora Princiotti, Kevin Clark, and 2 more

Film Producer Neal Moritz on Video Games as Movies, the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise, and Theaters vs. Streaming

Plus, Neal talks about the secret to his longevity as a producer.

By Matthew Belloni

Television’s Timeless Masterpiece, ‘Marquee Moon,’ 45 Years Later

Celebrating the debut album of one of the great guitar bands of all time

By Elizabeth Nelson

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 Recap: Moving Heaven and Earth

‘Moon Knight’ hits its halfway point with a trip to Egypt that reshuffles relationships and raises stakes

By Daniel Chin