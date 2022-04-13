Let’s Hear It for the Boys



This is still your Black Girl Songbook, but this week we’re taking a page out of Deniece Williams’s book and Hearing It for the Boy — or in this case, The Boys. In this episode, Danyel Smith talks about the genius of Deniece Williams’s music and her timeless sound. Plus, story consultant Taj Rani joins Danyel in conversation about some of Danyel’s favorite male artists, their hits, and contributions to music.

Host: Danyel Smith

Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Guest Booking: Allyson Turner

Story Consultant: Taj Rani

Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter

Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

