Let’s Hear It for the Boys

This is still your Black Girl Songbook, but this week we’re taking a page out of Deniece Williams’s book and Hearing It for the Boy — or in this case, The Boys. In this episode, Danyel Smith talks about the genius of Deniece Williams’s music and her timeless sound. Plus, story consultant Taj Rani joins Danyel in conversation about some of Danyel’s favorite male artists, their hits, and contributions to music.
Host: Danyel Smith
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
