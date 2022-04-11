Tiger and the Masters, Instant Obits, and Luring Reporters Back to Work

Bryan and David break down Tiger Woods’s return to golf, the discourse surrounding his career, and interesting TV moments from the 2022 Masters (10:46). Later, they discuss the awful death of Dwayne Haskins, former NFL quarterback, and weigh in on Adam Schefter’s tweets that broke the news (30:44). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
