We’ve got a big boy for you this week! Premier League champion, FA Cup winner and Denmark legend, Kasper Schmeichel!

Kasper is a great speaker and had us hooked as he told us about his incredible football career, which saw him drop down from Premier League to League 2 and then rise back to the very top of the football world!

Kasper told us about the day Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in the Euros and explained what an impact it had on the Danish squad.

