‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna summon the power of the moon and are ready to dive into the first episode of the Disney+ Marvel show ‘Moon Knight’ (04:45). They break down the character’s history in the comics (28:51), along with looking into the events of the season premier and what can be gathered from each main character (42:03). Later, Joanna dives into the history of actual Egyptian gods as it relates to the show (92:24). And finally, answering your mailbag questions with Jomi.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

