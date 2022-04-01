 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna break down the character’s history in the comics, along with looking into the events of the season premier and what can be gathered from each main character

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney+


Mal and Joanna summon the power of the moon and are ready to dive into the first episode of the Disney+ Marvel show ‘Moon Knight’ (04:45). They break down the character’s history in the comics (28:51), along with looking into the events of the season premier and what can be gathered from each main character (42:03). Later, Joanna dives into the history of actual Egyptian gods as it relates to the show (92:24). And finally, answering your mailbag questions with Jomi.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

