Is Giannis the Real MVP? Plus, Cade Turning the Corner and the 50-Point March Blowout.

Plus, with the Final Four this weekend, the guys briefly go through some of the top prospects

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing Thursday night’s win for the Bucks and debating whether Giannis just stole the MVP with his performance (1:21). KOC believes Giannis has been paying attention to the MVP race and wanted to insert himself into the conversation again (10:37). They next go through Logan Murdock’s profile on Kevin Durant (15:24) before discussing the 76ers’ three-game skid (21:58). Don’t look now, but Cade Cunningham is starting to turn the corner as his rookie season comes to an end (29:57). DeMar DeRozan dropped the 14th 50-plus-point game this season in the Bulls’ OT win over the Clippers, and the guys discuss March’s abundance of 50-point games (44:25). With the Final Four this weekend, the guys briefly go through some of the top prospects (50:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

