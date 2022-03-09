 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everton’s Struggles, the Let Girls Play Initiative, and Saka’s Goals

Plus, can Frank Lampard’s squad stay in the Premier League?

By Ian Wright
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to talk a little about the aftermath of the Manchester Derby (01:22), Everton’s continuing struggles after the defeat to Spurs, and whether Frank Lampard’s side can stay in the Premier League. Then, they discuss the FA and Barclay’s Let Girls Play initiative, which aims to get as many girls in U.K. schools playing football on the same day (19:13), before a quick shout-out for Bukayo Saka and Arsenal (30:17).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

