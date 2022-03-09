Everton’s Struggles, the Let Girls Play Initiative, and Saka’s Goals



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to talk a little about the aftermath of the Manchester Derby (01:22), Everton’s continuing struggles after the defeat to Spurs, and whether Frank Lampard’s side can stay in the Premier League. Then, they discuss the FA and Barclay’s Let Girls Play initiative, which aims to get as many girls in U.K. schools playing football on the same day (19:13), before a quick shout-out for Bukayo Saka and Arsenal (30:17).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

