Manchester City Win the Derby, Milan Top of Serie A, and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss the Conti Cup final, where Manchester City came from behind to defeat Chelsea

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with the troubling scenes at the Liga MX game between Querétaro and Atlas, which saw multiple injuries and unconfirmed reports of multiple deaths (04:34). They begin their Premier League chat in Manchester, where City put four past United in a commanding performance to maintain their lead over Liverpool at the top and create more questions for Ralf Rangnick (09:43). They then round up the rest of the results before moving on to the Conti Cup final, where Manchester City came from behind to defeat Chelsea (34:25), Milan’s win over Napoli in Serie A’s top-of-the-table clash (42:02), and other key results from around Europe.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

