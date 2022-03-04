 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Simmons, House, and JJ on Friday’s NBA Action and a Rookie of the Year Discussion. Plus: Jared Smith on Weekend College Hoops and Conference Tournaments

Plus, the guys share their thoughts on Friday’s best games

By John Jastremski, Bill Simmons, and Joe House
Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images


JJ is first joined by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Joe House to run through Friday night’s NBA slate and share their thoughts on the best games (2:00). Then, they discuss odds for Rookie of the Year (24:00) and division winners (32:00) before giving out their favorite bet and building a parlay together (37:00). Finally, Jared Smith joins JJ to preview the weekend of college basketball, discuss conference tournaments, and look ahead to March Madness (40:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski
Guests: Bill Simmons, Joe House, Jared Smith
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

