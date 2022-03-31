 clock menu more-arrow no yes

World Cup Soccer Card Preview With Jason Flynn

Plus, the guys answer some mailbag questions to end the show

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse are joined by Jason Flynn of the Soccer Cards United podcast to discuss all things World Cup and soccer cards (16:39). They ask Jason which product he is looking to buy ahead of the biggest event in sports, which players’ cards he’s looking to chase, which countries he views as favorites and underdogs for the tournament, and much more. They then answer some mailbag questions to end the show.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Jason Flynn
Producer: Ronak Nair

