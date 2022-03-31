World Cup Soccer Card Preview With Jason Flynn



Mike and Jesse are joined by Jason Flynn of the Soccer Cards United podcast to discuss all things World Cup and soccer cards (16:39). They ask Jason which product he is looking to buy ahead of the biggest event in sports, which players’ cards he’s looking to chase, which countries he views as favorites and underdogs for the tournament, and much more. They then answer some mailbag questions to end the show.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Jason Flynn

Producer: Ronak Nair

