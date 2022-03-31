 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

History at Camp Nou

Plus, there’s some chat about the men’s World Cup qualifiers

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are back and there’s only one place to begin: Camp Nou, which saw a record crowd as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League to progress to the semifinals (5:51). They talk about the game, the brilliant goals, the importance of the occasion, and more, before also discussing Wednesday’s other Champions League game between PSG and Bayern (24:34). Finally, there’s some chat about the men’s World Cup qualifiers (32:25) ahead of tomorrow’s bonus episode in which they will reflect on the draw for the group stages.

Host: Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

