History at Camp Nou



Musa and Ryan are back and there’s only one place to begin: Camp Nou, which saw a record crowd as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League to progress to the semifinals (5:51). They talk about the game, the brilliant goals, the importance of the occasion, and more, before also discussing Wednesday’s other Champions League game between PSG and Bayern (24:34). Finally, there’s some chat about the men’s World Cup qualifiers (32:25) ahead of tomorrow’s bonus episode in which they will reflect on the draw for the group stages.

Host: Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

