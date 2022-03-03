The Cups Did Good, Chelsea for Sale, and Dynamic Duos



Musa and Ryan round up some midweek games that took place around Europe in various cups and the WSL (05:02), before moving on to the developments at FIFA and Roman Abramovich putting Chelsea up for sale (00.00). In Part 2, they answer questions about which famous goal they would have wanted to have scored (23:12), whether the FA Cup is getting better (31:39), teams to watch in Germany (36:00), and which two players from different eras at the same club they would like to see on the same team (37:31).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

