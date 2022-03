CC and Ryan share their thoughts on the lockout and what it means for baseball (2:00) before welcoming in ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan (15:00). He explains why this deal is so important to the players coming off their deal in 2016 (17:00), how rule changes have affected the talks (26:00), and what it’s going to take for a deal to get done (44:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Guest: Jeff Passan

Producers: Bobby Wagner, Sadye Zillo, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts